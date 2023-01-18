Miracle League of Sioux City founder Kevin Negaard celebrates final day of “Wanna Have a Catch?”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday, January 17th was a day 1 year in the making. It was day number 365 of Miracle League of Sioux City founder Kevin Negaard’s yearlong “Wanna Have a Catch” campaign and fundraiser for the Miracle League.

On Tuesday, he wrapped up the campaign with a few extra special games of catch.

Negaard was inspired to set out on the mission after reading Ethan Bryan’s book, “A Year of Playing Catch.”

His journey took him across the country, and even overseas to countries like Canada, the Netherlands, Tanzania and Israel. Today, he wrapped it up the same way he started: with a celebration at the Arena Sports Academy, which recently took ownership of the Miracle League.

He played catch with league athletes and sponsors, as well as with his father, who he played with on his first day.

”This is really a celebration day of the community coming together to be able to achieve this,” said Negaard. “And so, I wanted to play catch with some of our supporters and sponsors, some of our players: CJ and Kaden for sure. So, I just wanted to really celebrate some people and then obviously, my parents.”

On the first day of the campaign, Negaard’s father played catch in a wheelchair after suffering a stroke a year earlier. Today his dad got up on his feet for a few throws.

Negaard’s goal was to raise $100,000. He has smashed that goal and has raised almost $350,000. The money raised has been instrumental in expanding the Miracle League and adding new programs.

”One thing that we just recently added was Miracle Dance,” said Dustin Cooper, Executive Director of the Arena. “Every Saturday, we have kids and adults of all abilities coming here to the Arena and taking dance classes. We’ve added Miracle Basketball, and have plans for Miracle Volleyball as well. So, it’s going to be very very cool.”

If you want to get involved with the Miracle League, you can reach out through the Miracle League’s or Arena’s website.

