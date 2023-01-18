New federal rule implemented on stabilizer braces or arm braces for legal handguns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced a new federal rule on stabilizer braces or arm braces for legal handguns.

According to the Department of Justice, the rule indicates owners of the stabilizing braces which converts pistols into rifles, must register the weapon tax-free, remove the brace and return the firearm to a pistol or surrender covered short-barreled rifles to the ATF. It also reads, nothing in the rule bans the brace or the use of braces on pistols. In disagreement with the new rule, the Iowa Firearms Coalition discussed concerns. President of IFC, Dave Funk said this is a piece of equipment made to fire the weapon safely, accurately and for those with serious disabilities who may not be able to hold up a handgun.

President of Iowa Firearms Coalition, Dave Funk said, “Indicated to the American public that somewhere between 10 and 40 million Americans that own these things may very well become instant felons which is a constitutional violation. We can’t make things illegal after the fact. You can regulate or change regulations on something people have already purchased that’s their property.”

The organization expects litigation to be filed from national organizations and believe this rule will be struck down by the courts.

Funk said those who don’t follow the new rule could be faced with, “Ten years in prison and a 200 thousand dollar fine for simply having a piece of plastic or metal attached to your handgun when the ATF has for maybe a decade, allowed these things. But what it does is create a legal limbo and it also creates essentially an illegal registration of non-national firearms act. Why would they spend their time doing this instead of prosecuting real criminals that are committing real crimes.”

Since the 1930s, the National Fire Academy has imposed requirements on short-barreled rifles because it said they are more easily concealable than long-barreled rifles but have more destructive power than traditional handguns.

