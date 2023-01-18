North Fork Area Transit needs $600K to restart services for customers in Norfolk

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - Bus service in Norfolk, NE could be back up and running in as little as five days, if they can find a donor who would gift North Fork Area Transit $600,000. That’s how much the transit system would need to restart service after its former executive director allegedly stole more than $700,000.

The Norfolk City Council meeting was held Tuesday night where the service was discussed. Right now, all bus services have stopped and 60 employees have been laid off. That could change if the service can raise more than half a million dollars. A briefing to the city council was given Tuesday evening and transit officials said all of their saving accounts were drained by the alleged theft. But they said there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The transit board has already implemented stricter controls over bank accounts and an audit has been launched. The first order of business after new funds are raised will be to pay current employees their back wages.

Corinne Donahue from the Mobility Management Team said, “As the board instructed, every employee will be paid for every minute that they have worked. Though, we have to get the receipts and we have to send them to Nebraska Department of Transportation. They do an audit through that. When those monies are sent back here every person will be paid when that funding comes through.”

Transit officials would not comment on the criminal investigation into the theft, which has led to an indictment and an arrest warrant. The suspect, 31-year-old Jeff Stewart, has not been arrested.

