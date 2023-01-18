Preliminary hearing and bond set for man charged with murder on Nebraska St.

Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.(Woodbury County Jail)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Preliminary Hearing has been scheduled for the Sioux City man charged with the murder of 31-year-old Sarah Zoelle of Sioux City.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 23-year-old Austyn Self, is set for Jan. 25 at 9 am. A bond has been set at $1M

Self was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment. According to a police report, Zoelle described Self as her boyfriend and father of her child during a 911 call. According to police, the both lived in the home.

On Sat. Jan. 14 around 9:30 pm to what was a 911 domestic disturbance call in the 3300 block of Nebraska Street in Sioux City. When officers arrived, they found Zoelle suffering from a gunshot wound, she died after arriving at the hospital. Three children were also in the home at the time and have been placed with family members.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm moves in Wednesday with a Winter Storm Warning for all of Siouxland
Alert 4 announcements
Schools cancel classes, announce early dismissals ahead of winter storm
Kailey Olson of Sioux City faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a...
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to distributing methamphetamine
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured...
Buccaneers: Russell Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Update: Sioux City Police release victim’s name in last night’s shooting death

Latest News

Wanna Have a Catch New
Wanna Have a Catch New
Senate committee passes bill that would allow for wider use of medical cannabis
Dog Walk Forecast: Boone
Dog Walk Forecast: Boone
A strong winter storm is heading our way
A strong winter storm is heading our way