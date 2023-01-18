Preliminary hearing and bond set for man charged with murder on Nebraska St.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Preliminary Hearing has been scheduled for the Sioux City man charged with the murder of 31-year-old Sarah Zoelle of Sioux City.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 23-year-old Austyn Self, is set for Jan. 25 at 9 am. A bond has been set at $1M

Self was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment. According to a police report, Zoelle described Self as her boyfriend and father of her child during a 911 call. According to police, the both lived in the home.

On Sat. Jan. 14 around 9:30 pm to what was a 911 domestic disturbance call in the 3300 block of Nebraska Street in Sioux City. When officers arrived, they found Zoelle suffering from a gunshot wound, she died after arriving at the hospital. Three children were also in the home at the time and have been placed with family members.

