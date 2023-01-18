Schools cancel classes, announce early dismissals ahead of winter storm

Alert 4 announcements(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
UNDATED (KTIV) - Ahead of Siouxland’s next winter storm, several schools have canceled classes for Wednesday. Many others will dismiss students early on Wednesday afternoon. Click here for the latest updates from “Alert 4″.

That includes early dismissals for the Sioux City Community Schools, which will dismiss two hours early on Wednesday.

The Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will also dismiss two hours early on Wednesday.

Schools in South Sioux City, Nebraska, will dismiss at 12:30pm on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

