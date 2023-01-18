Sioux City man sent to federal prison after threatening two women with loaded gun

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison. 37-year-old Luis Gomez of Sioux City had threatened two women by pointing a loaded gun at them in a Sioux City bar

According to a news release from the United States Attorney for Northern Iowa, Gomez was a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to police reports, on Dec. 9, 2021 Gomez entered a bar on Sioux City’s west side and threatened to shoot them

When police were called to the bar, Gomez and another person, fled the scene at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, officers observed an object thrown out of the passenger side window during the chase. Officers deployed stop sticks, which ultimately ended the pursuit.

Police say a firearm and a magazine were separately recovered from the path of the chase. The firearm contained 7 live rounds. Marijuana and other ammunition were also found in the car and/or on Gomez.

Gomez was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 49 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.