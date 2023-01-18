SportsFource Extra: Time keeps flying by this basketball season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Time is just flying by this high school basketball season as we’re already approaching the halfway point of the season.

With half of the season still remaining, it’s go-time for all Siouxland teams as they set their sights on the goals they want to accomplish before time runs out. Teams did just that on Tuesday night with top ranked matchups and inner-city rivalries.

Girls basketball scores:

Norfolk 41 Lincoln Pius X 71 F

Logan-Magnolia 59 Missouri Valley 35 F

Logan View-SS 34 Arlington 30 F

Stanton 49 Madison 20 F

GTRA 49 Alta-Aurelia 67 F

MOC-FV 63 Boyden-Hull 31 F

S.C. North 30 CBAL 61 F

S.C. West 66 CBTJ 28 F

Wynot 53 Creighton 17 F

West Bend-Mallard 59 East Sac County 54 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 42 Hartington-N’castle 37 F

River Valley 33 Kingsley-Pierson 50 F

MVAOCOU 61 Lawton-Bronson 47 F

Clarkson-Leigh 51 Lutheran N’east 37 F

Wagner 75 O’Neill 27 F

Norfolk Catholic 30 Pierce 29 F

Le Mars 36 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 44 F

Emmetsburg 30 Sioux Central 61 F

Newell-Fonda 86 SL St. Mary’s 22 F

Crofton 52 Wayne 40 F

Okoboji 36 West Lyon 49 F

OABCIG 28 Westwood 52 F

Ponca 59 Winnebago 12 F

Unity Christian 79 Western Christian 50 F

Boys Basketball Scores:

North Union 69 Forest City 53 F

Denison-Schleswig 70 Lewis Central 58 F

GTRA 59 Alta-Aurelia 53 F

MOC-FV 79 Boyden-Hull 59 F

S.C. West 75 CBTJ 58 F

Wynot 58 Creighton 55 F

Wayne 53 Crofton 22 F

Sioux Central 70 Emmetsburg 44 F

River Valley 35 Kingsley-Pierson 69 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 40 Le Mars 23 F

Santee 87 O’Neill St. Mary’s 67 F

Norfolk Catholic 51 Pierce 35 F

Bishop Heelan 60 S.C. East 66 F

CBAL 69 S.C. North 55 F

Central Lyon 79 Sheldon 33 F

Ridge View 71 Siouxland Christian 32 F

Pocahontas Area 49 So. Central Calhoun 83 F

Western Christian 71 Unity Christian 59 F

