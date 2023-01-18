A strong winter storm is heading our way.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to some patchy, dense fog and temperatures in the 20s. The fog this morning is mainly in western Siouxland, including Wayne (NE), Norfolk (NE), and Yankton (SD), with visibility down to less than a mile. In Holt County, we are starting to see some light snow showers moving into the region, which is making visibility decrease as well. We are also dealing with cloudy conditions across Siouxland.

Today, Siouxland will be impacted by a strong winter storm that will bring in some heavy snow. We are forecasting the snow showers to start throughout the morning, especially in our western counties. Then, around lunchtime, we will see an increase in widespread snow showers moving into the region. Then there will be widespread heavy snow showers this evening and tonight.

We are forecasting some heavy snow amounts across all of Siouxland. The further west you live in Siouxland, you could see 8 to 14 inches of snow. If you live in Central and Eastern Siouxland, we are forecasting 7 to 11 inches of snow. Then, if you live in far northern Siouxland, including Spencer and Estherville, you could see 5 to 9 inches of snow.

With the heavy snow in the forecast today, we are expecting road conditions to deteriorate throughout the day and into this evening. This morning, I-80 from Lexington (NE) to the Wyoming border is closed to all traffic.

Tonight, we will continue to see heavy snow showers moving into the region with temperatures in the 20s and wind coming out of the northeast up to about 25 miles per hour. With the wind being on the breezy side, we could see visibility issues and see drifts form.

Then tomorrow we will see some lingering light snow showers, but the winter storm will move out, leaving behind snow and cloudy conditions with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s.

With all that being said, all of Siouxland is under a Winter Storm Warning today until Thursday morning.

