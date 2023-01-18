Woodbury County Board of Supervisors makes progress on budget

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors continues to work on finalizing the county’s budget.
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors continues to work on finalizing the county’s budget.

Board Chairman Matthew Ung said the process is well underway and he believes they are making good progress.

Ung says supervisors started with a budget gap of over 6-million dollars and in just a few weeks supervisors have whittled that gap down to just a few hundred thousand dollars. He said that means means a tax increase is unlikely.

“I do believe the board is going to present the public with a another year of not increasing the tax rates, which I think is a very good, it’s very good thing, especially during a challenging year,” said Matthew Ung, Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman.

The board also approved the ability for new County Attorney James Loomis to add a deputy working under Loomis. That job wouldn’t be a new hire.

It would come from within the county attorney’s office. The deputy would help Loomis with the divisions that deal with felonies and misdemeanors.

