Dealing with the snow leftover from the winter storm

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. This morning, we are seeing lingering light snow showers across the region. They are mainly in our eastern Siouxland counties. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s across much of the viewing area, but winds are on the breezy side with gusts up to 20 to 25 miles per hour. So, we are seeing snow drifts form across the region.

Snow totals will be published on our Facebook page as soon as all the latest reports come in from the National Weather Service. We will continue to see reports come in throughout the morning and day.

The roads this morning are not looking the best across the region. We have roads that are completely covered and impassable across Siouxland. Once the plows get onto the roads, we will continue to see improvements on the main roads, but the side roads won’t start to get plowed until the main roads are complete. Even once the roads are plowed, we could see roads getting covered again since the wind is on the breezy side. If you have to travel, take it slow, but if you don’t have to travel, stay home.

We do still have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for portions of our counties in eastern Siouxland that expires at 9:30 a.m. We could see the warning expire earlier since the storm has moved out of the region.

When it comes to visibility, we are still seeing issues into eastern Siouxland. The visibility is down to less than a mile thanks to light snow showers, some fog, and blowing snow.

The rest of the day, we will see temperatures stay in the upper 20s and low 30s with cloudy skies and maybe some light snow showers in our eastern counties. The wind will continue to be on the breezier side, with gusts up to 15 to 25 miles per hour. Because of this, we will see snow drifts form, especially in the rural areas of Siouxland.

Tonight, we will see our temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s, with the possibility of fog developing across the region. We will also see partly cloudy skies, and we could see more drifts form with wind coming from the northwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour. So, our commute to work tomorrow morning could be affected. We will continue to watch for snow drifts.

After today and tonight, the weekend is looking to be more average for this time of year, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s and mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

