The Dickinson County Snowhawks Snowmobile Club to host annual vintage snowmobile ride

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ARNOLDS PARK, IA (KUOO) - Expect to see plenty of vintage snowmobiles this weekend in the Iowa Great Lakes. The Dickinson County Snowhawks Snowmobile Club will host their annual vintage snowmobile ride Saturday with registration that morning from 9am to 10am at The Ritz in Arnolds Park, which will also be the starting point for the ride around East Lake Okoboji and Big Spirit Lake.

Organizer Jantina Carney says a scavenger hunt/fun ride will also be held on Sunday...”We’ll encourage basically our snowmobilers in the area to start with us at The Fish Shack at Okoboji Boats at 11, and then they’ll get like a sheet, and they’ll have to stop at our different businesses that are on there and get that stamped, and then they’ll come back to The Ritz, and we’ll do prizes and just have another fun day of snowmobiling, and again we encourage anybody with a snowmobile to join us on that fun run on Sunday.” Said Carney.

You can find more information here.

