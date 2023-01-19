Norfolk, NE man arrested after an assault

Joe Nash Jr Assaulted a woman in Norfolk, NE
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - Police in Norfolk, NE say they have a man in custody after they say he assaulted a woman at her apartment.

Police say that on Jan. 18 just before 6:30 pm they responded to an assault at an apartment in the 100 block of N. 25th St.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the victim who said she had been assaulted by Joe L. Nash Jr., 27, a homeless man.

She stated that they were in a verbal argument that escalated to Nash throwing her on the bed, pulling her hair, hitting her head against a wall and throwing her to the floor. While on the floor, Nash grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stood in front of the door, preventing her from leaving and threatening her with it.

Nash also had the victim’s phone, preventing her from calling for help. Nash then threw her phone and knife across the room and left. The assault occurred in front of the victim’s children.

Officers located Nash and took him into custody. While booking Nash into jail, he became non-compliant. Officers attempted to escort him to his cell, but he continued to resist and pushed himself away from the officers. Officers physically had to restrain and assist Nash into the cell. During this process, Nash assaulted two officers.

Nash was arrested for third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, first degree false imprisonment, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, child abuse, obstructing a peace officer and third-degree assault on an officer.

