Sheahan named Executive Director of SD GOP

A former staffer for Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign and office is moving over to help run the South Dakota Republican Party.
Madison Sheahan, staffer for Governor Kristi Noem's campaign.
Madison Sheahan, staffer for Governor Kristi Noem's campaign.(Dakota News Now/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - A former staffer for Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign and office is moving over to help run the South Dakota Republican Party.

Thursday, newly elected Chairman John Wiik announced that Madison Sheahan would become the state party’s new Executive Director.

Sheahan replaces Terin Lucero, who was hired as the party’s Executive Director last year.

“I am excited for Madison to join our leadership team at the State Party.” Wiik “She played an instrumental role in the 2022 election cycle on Governor Kristi Noem’s team and will bring a new perspective as we begin to rebuild the party.”

In addition to previously working for Noem, Sheahan previously worked as a State Director for Donald J. Trump for President in 2020, and has worked with the NRSC, RNC and Ohio Republican Party. Madison has a degree in Agribusiness, Public Management, Leadership and Policy from Ohio State University.

The Executive Director position within the party deals more specifically with day to day functions, including communications, fundraising, and organizing grassroots.

“It is an honor to be selected as the Executive Director of the South Dakota Republican Party,” Sheahan said in a statement. “I look forward to building a party that sets an example to the nation.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm moves in Wednesday with a Winter Storm Warning for all of Siouxland
Alert 4 announcements
Schools cancel classes, announce early dismissals ahead of winter storm
Former KTIV, KCAU anchor Dave Nixon, Sr. dies
Former KTIV, KCAU anchor Dave Nixon, Sr. has died
Heavy snow likely into Wednesday night before coming to an end early Thursday
Heavy snow to move out and then end during the morning Thursday
Kailey Olson of Sioux City faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a...
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to distributing methamphetamine

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) discusses media coverage of the Keystone XL pipeline during a press...
Noem misses weekly legislative press conference
The Dickinson County Snowhawks Snowmobile Club to host annual vintage snowmobile ride
The Dickinson County Snowhawks Snowmobile Club to host annual vintage snowmobile ride
Joe Nash Jr Assaulted a woman in Norfolk, NE
Norfolk, NE man arrested after an assault
Andrew Heller Pled Guilty
Middle school teacher pleads guilty to child sex crime in federal court