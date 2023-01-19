Sioux City Community Schools announces finalists for Superintendent

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District has announced Dr. Rod Earleywine and Dr. Geovanny Ponce as the final two candidates for the District’s superintendent position.

Earleywine currently serves as the interim superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools, a role he assumed in July 2022. Prior to that role, Earleywine served as superintendent of schools for Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District.

Prior to his superintendent role at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Earleywine served as the District’s middle school principal. His educational experience also includes teaching high school social studies and elementary physical education and coaching at the high school level.

Earleywine holds a doctorate in educational administration from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota; a specialist degree in educational administration and a bachelor’s degree in education from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Ponce currently serves as assistant superintendent of high schools for the Houston Independent School District. Prior to his current assistant superintendent role, Ponce served as an area superintendent and middle and high school principal in Houston.

Ponce holds a doctorate in public school administration from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas; a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from the University of Houston in Houston, Texas; and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the National Autonomous University of Honduras in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The public is invited to hear from the superintendent candidates at forums on Wed., Jan. 25 in the media center at North High School, located at 4200 Cheyenne Boulevard in Sioux City. Earleywine will answer questions from 5:15 pm to 6:30 pm; Ponce will answer questions from 6:45 pm to 8 pm.

The public may also watch the community forums via Microsoft Teams. The link will be available on the superintendent search section of the District’s website ahead of the community forums.

The School’s Board of Directors is expected to announce its selection of the District’s new superintendent in late January or early February. The new superintendent will assume his position for the 2023-2024 school year.

