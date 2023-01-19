Sioux City middle school teacher pleads guilty to child sex crime

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City middle school teacher pled guilty Jan. 13 in federal court in Sioux City. Andrew John Heller, age 39, from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was convicted of attempted enticement of a minor.

The FBI and Sioux City Police Department were conducting an undercover investigation to identify subjects engaged in human trafficking in Sioux City. As part of the operation, law enforcement posted an advertisement for sex services on a frequently used dating website.

Heller, a middle school teacher and high school baseball coach, contacted an undercover FBI phone number, responding to an ad purporting to be from a 19-year-old female offering sexual services on the website in exchange for money.

The FBI agent immediately posed as a 14-year-old girl. Heller agreed to pay $200 cash and bring alcohol in exchange for sex with someone he thought was an underage female.

The meeting date was scheduled, and Heller showed up, as previously arranged, in his vehicle. He was searched by police, who found the cash and alcohol, along with condoms.

Heller was taken into custody by US Marshals after the guilty plea and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Heller faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of up to life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 5 years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.

