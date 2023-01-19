Sioux City Public Works crews will work around the clock to clean up after winter storm

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s Public Works Department has spent the last few days preparing for Wednesday’s winter storm.

Crews spent all day Tuesday, and Wednesday morning, loading trucks and applying brine to pre-treat roads.

Over 70 people work in snow removal for the city, and they’re planning on having crews out 24-7 once the snow picks up. Usually, the workers are split into 2 groups who work 8-hour shifts. For this storm, they’ll work extended 12-hour shifts to account for the snowfall.

As crews clear the roads, it’s important for drivers to take caution if they leave their homes.

“(Wednesday) morning will probably be the worst part, because we’ll still be clearing roads and people are going to want to get to work,” said David Carney, Public Works Director for the city of Sioux City. “They just need to take some extra time and be patient and be careful when they’re on the roads. They’ll be slick, you know, they always are.”

Public Works is responsible for all non-state roads within the city limits.

They’ll get to every road eventually, but certain roads have priority over others. All city roads are placed into 1 of 3 priority groups based on how much traffic they get.

”Our 1s are all of our main routes,” said Carney. “Hamilton Blvd, Pierce, Nebraska, those streets. And Outer, Gordon, Riverside Blvd, Lewis are all state roads, so they do all the plowing on those. Then we go down to collector roads, and then the priority 3s would be the residential streets.”

You can view a map of all priority 1 roads in Sioux City here.

