Suspect arrested after stabbing on Sioux City’s west side

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE:

Sioux City Police say Jade Harden is also charged with Going Armed with Intent, and Assault While Participating in a Felony.

Previous story:

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police responded to a stabbing at 1512 Isabella Street just before 3 o’clock, Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, 30-year-old Jade Harden, was later arrested and charged with willful injury.

According to the Police, it started as an altercation between two females in the house. Then the fight moved outside where the victim was stabbed twice.

After the stabbing, the female suspect fled the scene.

“Our female suspect was with a male party. They both took off running after the stabbing happened. We located both of those individuals over by the memorial field. The female suspect was taken into custody at that time,” said Sergeant Tom Gill.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm moves in Wednesday with a Winter Storm Warning for all of Siouxland
Alert 4 announcements
Schools cancel classes, announce early dismissals ahead of winter storm
Kailey Olson of Sioux City faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a...
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to distributing methamphetamine
Former KTIV, KCAU anchor Dave Nixon, Sr. dies
Former KTIV, KCAU anchor Dave Nixon, Sr. has died
Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to some patchy, dense fog and...
A strong winter storm is heading our way.

Latest News

Public Works crews load salt and sand mixture into plows in preparation for Wednesday night's...
Sioux City Public Works crews will work around the clock to clean up after winter storm
Former KTIV, KCAU anchor Dave Nixon, Sr. dies
Former KTIV, KCAU anchor Dave Nixon, Sr. has died
How Norfolk’s bus service came crashing down, and how it may restart - clipped version
Corrine Donahue, a transit official, addressed the Norfolk City Council on Tuesday.
How Norfolk’s bus service came crashing down, and how it may restart