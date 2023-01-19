Suspect arrested after stabbing on Sioux City’s west side

UPDATE:

Sioux City Police say Jade Harden is also charged with Going Armed with Intent, and Assault While Participating in a Felony.

Previous story:

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police responded to a stabbing at 1512 Isabella Street just before 3 o’clock, Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, 30-year-old Jade Harden, was later arrested and charged with willful injury.

According to the Police, it started as an altercation between two females in the house. Then the fight moved outside where the victim was stabbed twice.

After the stabbing, the female suspect fled the scene.

“Our female suspect was with a male party. They both took off running after the stabbing happened. We located both of those individuals over by the memorial field. The female suspect was taken into custody at that time,” said Sergeant Tom Gill.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries.

