Wind dies down into Friday morning but areas of fog may develop

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The snowstorm that left parts of Siouxland with as much as a foot of snow has moved out of the region as the digging out continues.

Sioux City ended with 7.5 inches of snow and clouds and patchy fog will stick around into tonight with lows in the teens.

Some fog could stick around into Friday morning with western Siouxland having the best chance of seeing that fog and it will stay cool with highs in the mid 20s under mostly cloudy skies and a much lighter wind.

A lot of clouds will still be around on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s with just a light southwest wind.

Sunday will try to give us a bit of sunshine although highs will stay a touch below average as we top out in the mid 20s.

Will the be any more snow on the way for next week?

I’ll take a look in my 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.