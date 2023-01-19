Wind dies down into Friday morning but areas of fog may develop

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The snowstorm that left parts of Siouxland with as much as a foot of snow has moved out of the region as the digging out continues.

Sioux City ended with 7.5 inches of snow and clouds and patchy fog will stick around into tonight with lows in the teens.

Some fog could stick around into Friday morning with western Siouxland having the best chance of seeing that fog and it will stay cool with highs in the mid 20s under mostly cloudy skies and a much lighter wind.

A lot of clouds will still be around on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s with just a light southwest wind.

Sunday will try to give us a bit of sunshine although highs will stay a touch below average as we top out in the mid 20s.

Will the be any more snow on the way for next week?

I’ll take a look in my 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm moves in Wednesday with a Winter Storm Warning for all of Siouxland
Alert 4 announcements
Schools cancel classes, announce early dismissals ahead of winter storm
Former KTIV, KCAU anchor Dave Nixon, Sr. dies
Former KTIV, KCAU anchor Dave Nixon, Sr. has died
Andrew Heller Pled Guilty
Middle school teacher pleads guilty to child sex crime in federal court
Heavy snow likely into Wednesday night before coming to an end early Thursday
Heavy snow to move out and then end during the morning Thursday

Latest News

Dealing with the snow leftover from the winter storm
Dealing with the snow leftover from the winter storm
Heavy snow likely into Wednesday night before coming to an end early Thursday
Heavy snow likely into Wednesday night before coming to an end early Thursday
Heavy snow likely into Wednesday night before coming to an end early Thursday
Heavy snow to move out and then end during the morning Thursday
Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to some patchy, dense fog and...
A strong winter storm is heading our way.