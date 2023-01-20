Around Siouxland: Redeemer Lutheran Church fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City is holding a fundraiser for one member of the church.

Truck driver Tom Clunker was making deliveries in Denver, CO in Sept. when he had trouble getting out of his semi, he called paramedics and found out he has spinal problems and infection in the spine.

After several surgeries, he returned to Sioux City with the help of a family from the church. Clunker is undergoing rehab in Sioux City and slowly improving, but won’t be able to go back to work.

The church is stepping in with a fundraiser in Lawton, IA on Sat., Jan. 21. A silent auction, bake sale, spaghetti meal will be held at the Community Center, 315 Ash St. in Lawton, IA

The event runs from 11 am to 3 pm and the church hopes to have around 400 people attend. Barber Getty Sewline community course and the Anthon Community Band will also participate in the fundraiser.

For more information on how you can help, visit https://www.redeemersiouxcity.com/

