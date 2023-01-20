Around Siouxland: Siouxland Humane Society Apple Fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s time. Here come those apples. The Siouxland Humane Society’s annual gourmet apple fundraiser is going on now

The Humane Society is currently taking orders for the gourmet double chocolate caramel apples. The annual fundraiser is the largest for the organization

Apples are $20, and they are handmade by volunteers and available for pickup if you order online or at the shelter, Feb. 12 and 13.

The apples will be ready just in time for Valentine’s Day, and make a great gift, plus you can support a cause at the same time.

The apples can be ordered here. The apples are on sale through Feb. 7.

