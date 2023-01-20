Around Siouxland: Women’s Night Out

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Mercy One’s Siouxland Foundation’s annual Women’s Night Out is making a comeback this year on March 30.

The event will take place at the South Sioux City Riverfront Marriott. Women’s Night Out is a fun event for women to get together shopping, eating, laughing, fabulous dinner, and it supports the Mercy One child advocacy center

Tickets are on sale now, but they are also seeking vendors and sponsors. The event had been on pause for three years just because of the pandemic

Some of the key things at the event will be health screenings and shopping for clothing, purses, home accessories, jewelry and other things. There will also be a dinner and comedian Kerri Pomarolli

The child advocacy center at Mercy one serves children who have been abused. Mercy One works with community agencies in the investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Heller Pled Guilty
Middle school teacher pleads guilty to child sex crime in federal court
SCCSD names finalists to Superintendent Position
Sioux City Community Schools announces finalists for Superintendent
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Dealing with the snow leftover from the winter storm
Dealing with the snow leftover from the winter storm

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Redeemer Lutheran Church fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Redeemer Lutheran Church fundraiser
Around Siouxland 1-16-23
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Humane Society Apple Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: The New Stage Players present ‘Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies...
Around Siouxland: The New Stage Players present ‘Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas'
Around Siouxland: MLK Birthday Celebration
Around Siouxland: MLK Birthday Celebration