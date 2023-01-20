Around Siouxland: Women’s Night Out

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Mercy One’s Siouxland Foundation’s annual Women’s Night Out is making a comeback this year on March 30.

The event will take place at the South Sioux City Riverfront Marriott. Women’s Night Out is a fun event for women to get together shopping, eating, laughing, fabulous dinner, and it supports the Mercy One child advocacy center

Tickets are on sale now, but they are also seeking vendors and sponsors. The event had been on pause for three years just because of the pandemic

Some of the key things at the event will be health screenings and shopping for clothing, purses, home accessories, jewelry and other things. There will also be a dinner and comedian Kerri Pomarolli

The child advocacy center at Mercy one serves children who have been abused. Mercy One works with community agencies in the investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases.

