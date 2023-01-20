Candles sold at Ross Dress for Less recalled over combustion concerns

Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.
Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress for Less are being recalled because of a fire and injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break.

According to the agency, Ross received five reports of this happening with the candles, with one report of a minor injury.

The recalled candles come in two scents: spiced apple and rosewood, and cedarwood and clove.

They sold for $17 at Ross locations nationwide from August through October of 2022.

They can be returned to the store for a full refund.

