Chargers sweep Red Raiders in men’s women’s double header

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

CMBB

Denver 75 South Dakota 60 F

Nebraska-Omaha 61 South Dakota St 84 F

MBB

Morningside 76 Concordia 71 F

Mount Marty 68 Midland 76 F

Briar Cliff 100 Northwestern 89 F

CWBB

South Dakota Denver PPD

UIC 51 Drake 63 F

South Dakota State 68 Omaha 61 F

Valparaiso 11 UNI 24 1

WBB

Dordt 81 College of Saint Mary 46 F

Morningside 60 Concordia 74 F

Mount Marty 63 Midland 55 F

Briar Cliff 75 Northwestern 59 F

BBB

South Sioux City 69 Omaha Roncalli 62 F

NBA

Golden State 118 Boston 121 F/OT

Chicago 126 Detroit 110 F

Toronto 126 Minnesota 128 F

NHL

NY Islanders 2 Buffalo 3 F/OT

Minnesota 2 Carolina 5 F

Anaheim 5 Columbus 3 F

Florida 6 Montreal 2 F

Boston 3 NY Rangers 1 F

Chicago 4 Philadelphia 1 F

Nashville 2 St. Louis 5 F

Winnipeg 1 Toronto 4 F

