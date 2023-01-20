Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responds to a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 9

DCSO Responds to 2 car Accident
DCSO Responds to 2 car Accident(MGN)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA (KTIV) - Police in Dickinson County, IA responded to a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 9 shortly after 11 am on Jan. 19

According to Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputies, 59-year-old Diane Kletsch, of Valley Falls, Kansas, was westbound on Highway 9 driving a truck. Kletsch lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centerline, and struck a vehicle that was eastbound.

The driver of the other vehicle, 43-year-old Tana Nozka, of Lake Park, Iowa was eastbound on Hwy 9, when Kletsch struck her on the driver’s side of her vehicle.

Nozka was extricated from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. Nozka was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Nozka also had a dog in the vehicle that was transported to the veterinarian. No injuries were reported from Kletsch.

