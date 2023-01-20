Janssen on journey to top of Wayne State record books

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Wayne State Wildcat men are sitting in a fine spot at this point in the season, 12-6 overall 7-5 in conference, good enough second in the Northern Suns South Division, part of that success has been due to fifth year senior Jordan Janssen.

“He’s a guy that comes to practice every day and you know what you’re going to get,” said Wayne State Head Coach Jeff Kaminsky. “You are going to get a guy who is positive, has a great attitude, and is just going to work as hard as anybody else, and you really can’t ask more than that as a coach.”

Jordan Janssen is a fifth-year senior at Wayne State on the Wildcats men’s basketball team, but Janssen isn’t your average ballplayer, the Lincoln native is already the Wildcats all-time leading rebounder, and now sits 26 points back from the top spot on the Wildcats all-time points leaderboard. Made more impressive considering the fact Janssen was not heavily recruited out of high school.

“Unique in the fact that he wasn’t a heavily recruited high school prospect,” said Kaminsky. “We were involved with him, I think a lot of people felt like he was a little undersized for our level, and how good our league is, He’s obviously proved a lot of people wrong from that perspective, but we just liked the way he competed.”

It’s been 5 years, 1,080 rebounds, 1,917 points and countless memories for Janssen, whose brother also is a starting left tackle for the Wildcat football team, Memories the big man looks back upon fondly.

“Just all the teammates I’ve had I think I’ll remember all of those guys,” said Janssen. “Just the national tournament run my junior year that was really special and fun and hopefully there will be more to come.”

Although not heavily recruited at the end of the day Janssen found the right spot for him and couldn’t be prouder to be a Wildcat.

“Yeah, it’s awesome just having the opportunity to play here,” said Janssen. “Being lucky enough to play in one of the better conferences in division 2 basketball, playing at Wayne State it’s just special to me and it’s been a great opportunity and a lot of fun the last five years.”

Janssen and the Wildcats are at home this weekend taking on Bemidji State at 5:30 on Friday, and then hosting Minnesota Crookston at 3:30 on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.