A mostly cloudy day ahead for us here in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. We are starting this morning off with some partially covered roads and foggy conditions in portions of the region. The plows were out all day yesterday to make sure the roads were cleared, but overnight we had some breezy winds, so snow has moved back onto the roads in places where we could see some snow drifts. So, use caution when heading out the door.

The fog is mainly west of I-29 into northwestern Siouxland, with some fog starting to develop into northern Siouxland and parts of eastern Siouxland, including Storm Lake. The fog should start to lift as we head through the rest of the morning.

Temperatures this morning are sitting in the teens and 20s all across the region. We are also seeing cloudy skies to start our Friday, and our wind is out of the northwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour. The higher winds are in the northern parts of the region, near Spencer, Iowa, and Estherville, Iowa.

The rest of our day will continue to be mostly cloudy, with a small chance of seeing some sunshine towards the afternoon. Highs today will climb into the mid- to upper-20s, with some spots in southern Siouxland getting into the low-30s. Some good news is that the wind will start to die down a bit today, becoming calmer and coming from the northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, we will see lows fall into the upper teens and low 20s across the region. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy night with wind coming from the west between 5 and 10 miles per hour. With the wind being on the calmer side, we aren’t worried about any more snow drifts forming.

Looking ahead to our weekend, we will see mostly cloudy skies with average highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

All the details are in the attached video and will be on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.