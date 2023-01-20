Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA opens new Early Learning Center

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is helping fill an important need in the community with the opening of its new Early Learning Center.

The center has been in the works for over a year and officially opened last Monday. It was funded with help from partners like Tyson and Lowe’s and will welcome in its first infants and toddlers this upcoming Monday.

It comes as part of a phased approach to add more childcare at the Y, with the opening of this room completing phase one. It’s a key development in an area that desperately needs more childcare.

”The YMCA is located right smack dab in what we call a ‘childcare desert’” said Rhonda Robson, CEO of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA. “And a ‘childcare desert’ means that there are three kids--more than three kids--per licensed spot. So there is a great need in this community to have childcare. So, we’re going to have 12 additional spots here. Four right now are infant and then eight are toddlers. However, that could change depending on how many infants we have. Up to only eight infants in this room could be the max.”

Additionally, 64 more spots will eventually open with the completion of phase two in 2024. The center offers childcare all day Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 6 PM. Children enrolled will participate in activities that help them learn important life skills and values.

”We are learning through play,” said Amber Pedersen, Early Learning Director at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA. “So, all the kids will be like hands-on, sensory based. We are learning social-emotional on how to have the kids learn how to handle a situation rather than just going, biting or hitting.”

The center currently still has nine spots available for infants and toddlers. If you’re interested in enrolling your child, you can visit the Y or enroll through their website. The cost is $190 a week, per child, but if you enroll on the Y’s website, you can get a coupon for $10 off.

