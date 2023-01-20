Northwest Iowa Community College donates its 25th car to a family in need

Northwest Iowa Community College donates its 25th car to a family in need
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Northwest Iowa Community College donated its 25th car to one lucky family. NCC’s Skills USA Charitable Chariots is a service learning project that donated a 2007 Ford Fusion to a family that was chosen through the Family Crisis Center.

Skills USA is a student run organization that promotes professional development, community service and tech training. Students in the Auto program at NCC refurbish cars for the purpose of donating back to area families in need.

Families that receive the donated vehicles are selected by area social service agencies.

