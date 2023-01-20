Officials give update on new Woodbury County Jail

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the first time, we’re getting an inside look at Woodbury County’s new, multi-million dollar Law Enforcement Center.

It’s still under construction, but on track to open in the fall. Today, officials unveiled the latest updates to the project, which voters approved back in March 2020. Last year, the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority announced the project was about $14M over budget.

Large concrete panels also fell over during construction, but officials say the cost of replacement was covered by insurance. According to one contractor working on the project, the jail was first scheduled to open this spring, but officials say the open date has now moved to September.

The Law Enforcement Center will also include courtrooms, offices for the county attorney, and sheriff’s office.

Hundreds of employees, and hundreds more inmates, will use the facility.

“So we’re still tracking right about exactly where we were having us very, about a third of our contingency fund. So we’re tracking really well for where we’ve kind of planned everything,” said Shane Albrecht, a Senior Project Manager at Baker Group.

One of the unique things about the jail is actually going to be the jail cells themselves. These aren’t going to be those large concrete structures you think of. These are actually already prefabricated. They look more like shipping containers. They’re going to be put in through the jail’s windows and then welded to the floor.”

“So we’re actually seeing rooms, we’re actually seeing the divisions and that sort of thing. It it’s looking like a facility more and more every day, it just, it’s amazing to go out there just with a two or three day timeline, and walk back in and see how much change there is,” said Ron Wieck, the chairman of the Law Enforcement Center Authority board.

In total, the facility could house up to 448 inmates, with cells that can hold four inmates at a time. The architectural company says the floor plan exceeds 120,000 square feet.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.