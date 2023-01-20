Patchy fog overnight and mostly cloudy days ahead

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After the snowstorm that moved through the region on Wednesday and Thursday, we’ve caught a break from the precipitation. Winds have died down as well which could allow a bit of patchy fog to linger in the area tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Patchy fog is a possibility tonight with winds settling around 5 mph. Lows will dip into the upper teens.

Areas of patchy fog will linger into the morning hours to start off our weekend. Once the majority of the fog clears off, we will be left with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will sit in the lower 30s.

Saturday night we could see more fog develop throughout the overnight hours. Our winds will stay light, around 5 mph. Lows for the night will sit in the upper teens.

Once again, we could see a bit of fog linger into the morning hours on Sunday. Highs will be a little cooler in the mid 20s.

We will continue to have mostly cloudy skies as we head into our Sunday night. Lows will drop into the mid-teens.

Monday looks to remain mostly cloudy, but there is the potential we could see a bit of precipitation. Highs will sit around 30.

What does the rest of the work week have in store for us? I’ll have all of the details tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, & 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Heller Pled Guilty
Middle school teacher pleads guilty to child sex crime in federal court
SCCSD names finalists to Superintendent Position
Sioux City Community Schools announces finalists for Superintendent
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Dealing with the snow leftover from the winter storm
Dealing with the snow leftover from the winter storm

Latest News

A mostly cloudy day ahead for us here in Siouxland
A mostly cloudy day ahead for us here in Siouxland
Snowfall Amounts
Snowfall Reports in Siouxland
Wind dies down into Friday morning but areas of fog may develop
Wind dies down into Friday morning but areas of fog may develop
Wind dies down into Friday morning but areas of fog may develop
Wind dies down into Friday morning but areas of fog may develop