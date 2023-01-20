Patchy fog overnight and mostly cloudy days ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After the snowstorm that moved through the region on Wednesday and Thursday, we’ve caught a break from the precipitation. Winds have died down as well which could allow a bit of patchy fog to linger in the area tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Patchy fog is a possibility tonight with winds settling around 5 mph. Lows will dip into the upper teens.

Areas of patchy fog will linger into the morning hours to start off our weekend. Once the majority of the fog clears off, we will be left with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will sit in the lower 30s.

Saturday night we could see more fog develop throughout the overnight hours. Our winds will stay light, around 5 mph. Lows for the night will sit in the upper teens.

Once again, we could see a bit of fog linger into the morning hours on Sunday. Highs will be a little cooler in the mid 20s.

We will continue to have mostly cloudy skies as we head into our Sunday night. Lows will drop into the mid-teens.

Monday looks to remain mostly cloudy, but there is the potential we could see a bit of precipitation. Highs will sit around 30.

What does the rest of the work week have in store for us? I’ll have all of the details tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, & 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.