Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa, 37-year-old Chad Moyle of Sioux City, was sentenced Jan. 18, to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography on Sept. 7, 2022.

Moyle was additionally ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to the victims of the sexually exploitative materials he possessed. At the hearing, evidence showed, and Moyle admitted to possessing over 1,600 images of child pornography from Dec. 2018-Feb. 2019.

Moyle used the instant messaging app Kik to receive and possess the images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. These images included depictions involving prepubescent minors or minors who had not attained 12 years of age.

Moyle was sentenced by District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 132 months imprisonment. He must also serve a term of supervised release after the prison term of at least 5 years, up to life. There is no parole in the federal system. Moyle remains in custody of the United States Marshal’s until he can be transported to a federal prison.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.