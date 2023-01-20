Snowfall Reports in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The snow started in southern Siouxland Wednesday morning and overspread the rest of the area throughout the day. Here’s a look at how much snow fell in the KTIV viewing area when all was said and done.
2W Ponca, NE – 12.5
Bloomfield, NE – 11.9
2NE Crofton, NE – 11.0
14N Stewart, NE – 11.0
3SW Atkinson, NE – 10.5
Crofton, NE – 10.5
7S Verdel, NE – 10.3
Creighton, NE – 10.0
Yankton, NE – 10.0
O’Neill, NE – 10.0
Le Mars, IA – 9.1
3N Royal, NE – 9.1
Granville, IA – 9.0
Norfolk, NE – 9.0
Vermillion, SD – 9.0
4SW Foster, NE – 9.0
Ida Grove, IA – 8.5
North Sioux City, SD – 8.5
5W Battle Creek, NE – 8.3
Sioux Rapids, IA - 8.2
Remsen, IA – 8.2
Dakota City, NE – 8.0
Orange City, IA – 8.0
Dakota Dunes, SD – 8.0
Lesterville, SD – 8.0
Brunsville, IA – 8.0
Elgin, NE – 8.0
Sioux City, IA – 7.5
Neligh, NE – 7.5
Lake View, IA – 7.5
Pocahontas, IA – 7.5
Rodman, IA – 7.3
1N Hospers, IA - 7.0
Graettinger, IA – 7.0
Little Sioux, IA – 7.0
3SE Lester, IA – 7.0
Craig, IA – 7.0
Canton, SD – 6.8
Rolfe, IA – 6.5
Storm Lake, IA – 6.5
Sioux Center, IA – 6.5
Rock Valley, IA – 6.3
West Point, NE – 6.3
Cherokee, IA – 6.2
Spirit Lake, IA – 6.1
Rosalie, NE – 6.1
Wakefield, NE – 6.0
Pender, NE - 6.0
Hull, IA – 6.0
Ruthven, IA – 6.0
Mapleton, IA – 6.0
Oakdale, NE – 6.0
Sheldon, IA – 6.0
Larchwood, IA – 6.0
Rock Rapids – 6.0
Spencer, IA – 5.6
Concord, NE – 5.6
Sibley, IA – 5.5
Harrisburg, SD – 5.4
Sanborn, IA - 5.3
Wayne, NE – 5.0
4NW Tea, SD – 4.5
Sac City, IA – 4.0
Denison, IA – 4.0
Tekamah, NE – 4.0
Lake Park, IA – 4.0
2S Persia, IA – 3.5
2SW Mondamin, IA – 3.5
4NW Okoboji, IA – 3.0
