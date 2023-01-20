Snowfall Reports in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The snow started in southern Siouxland Wednesday morning and overspread the rest of the area throughout the day. Here’s a look at how much snow fell in the KTIV viewing area when all was said and done.

Snowfall Amounts (KTIV)

2W Ponca, NE – 12.5

Bloomfield, NE – 11.9

2NE Crofton, NE – 11.0

14N Stewart, NE – 11.0

3SW Atkinson, NE – 10.5

Crofton, NE – 10.5

7S Verdel, NE – 10.3

Creighton, NE – 10.0

Yankton, NE – 10.0

O’Neill, NE – 10.0

Le Mars, IA – 9.1

3N Royal, NE – 9.1

Granville, IA – 9.0

Norfolk, NE – 9.0

Vermillion, SD – 9.0

4SW Foster, NE – 9.0

Ida Grove, IA – 8.5

North Sioux City, SD – 8.5

5W Battle Creek, NE – 8.3

Sioux Rapids, IA - 8.2

Remsen, IA – 8.2

Dakota City, NE – 8.0

Orange City, IA – 8.0

Dakota Dunes, SD – 8.0

Lesterville, SD – 8.0

Brunsville, IA – 8.0

Elgin, NE – 8.0

Sioux City, IA – 7.5

Neligh, NE – 7.5

Lake View, IA – 7.5

Pocahontas, IA – 7.5

Rodman, IA – 7.3

1N Hospers, IA - 7.0

Graettinger, IA – 7.0

Little Sioux, IA – 7.0

3SE Lester, IA – 7.0

Craig, IA – 7.0

Canton, SD – 6.8

Rolfe, IA – 6.5

Storm Lake, IA – 6.5

Sioux Center, IA – 6.5

Rock Valley, IA – 6.3

West Point, NE – 6.3

Cherokee, IA – 6.2

Spirit Lake, IA – 6.1

Rosalie, NE – 6.1

Wakefield, NE – 6.0

Pender, NE - 6.0

Hull, IA – 6.0

Ruthven, IA – 6.0

Mapleton, IA – 6.0

Oakdale, NE – 6.0

Sheldon, IA – 6.0

Larchwood, IA – 6.0

Rock Rapids – 6.0

Spencer, IA – 5.6

Concord, NE – 5.6

Sibley, IA – 5.5

Harrisburg, SD – 5.4

Sanborn, IA - 5.3

Wayne, NE – 5.0

4NW Tea, SD – 4.5

Sac City, IA – 4.0

Denison, IA – 4.0

Tekamah, NE – 4.0

Lake Park, IA – 4.0

2S Persia, IA – 3.5

2SW Mondamin, IA – 3.5

4NW Okoboji, IA – 3.0

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.