Snowfall Reports in Siouxland

By Ron Demers
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The snow started in southern Siouxland Wednesday morning and overspread the rest of the area throughout the day. Here’s a look at how much snow fell in the KTIV viewing area when all was said and done.

Snowfall Amounts
Snowfall Amounts(KTIV)

2W Ponca, NE – 12.5

Bloomfield, NE – 11.9

2NE Crofton, NE – 11.0

14N Stewart, NE – 11.0

3SW Atkinson, NE – 10.5

Crofton, NE – 10.5

7S Verdel, NE – 10.3

Creighton, NE – 10.0

Yankton, NE – 10.0

O’Neill, NE – 10.0

Le Mars, IA – 9.1

3N Royal, NE – 9.1

Granville, IA – 9.0

Norfolk, NE – 9.0

Vermillion, SD – 9.0

4SW Foster, NE – 9.0

Ida Grove, IA – 8.5

North Sioux City, SD – 8.5

5W Battle Creek, NE – 8.3

Sioux Rapids, IA - 8.2

Remsen, IA – 8.2

Dakota City, NE – 8.0

Orange City, IA – 8.0

Dakota Dunes, SD – 8.0

Lesterville, SD – 8.0

Brunsville, IA – 8.0

Elgin, NE – 8.0

Sioux City, IA – 7.5

Neligh, NE – 7.5

Lake View, IA – 7.5

Pocahontas, IA – 7.5

Rodman, IA – 7.3

1N Hospers, IA - 7.0

Graettinger, IA – 7.0

Little Sioux, IA – 7.0

3SE Lester, IA – 7.0

Craig, IA – 7.0

Canton, SD – 6.8

Rolfe, IA – 6.5

Storm Lake, IA – 6.5

Sioux Center, IA – 6.5

Rock Valley, IA – 6.3

West Point, NE – 6.3

Cherokee, IA – 6.2

Spirit Lake, IA – 6.1

Rosalie, NE – 6.1

Wakefield, NE – 6.0

Pender, NE - 6.0

Hull, IA – 6.0

Ruthven, IA – 6.0

Mapleton, IA – 6.0

Oakdale, NE – 6.0

Sheldon, IA – 6.0

Larchwood, IA – 6.0

Rock Rapids – 6.0

Spencer, IA – 5.6

Concord, NE – 5.6

Sibley, IA – 5.5

Harrisburg, SD – 5.4

Sanborn, IA - 5.3

Wayne, NE – 5.0

4NW Tea, SD – 4.5

Sac City, IA – 4.0

Denison, IA – 4.0

Tekamah, NE – 4.0

Lake Park, IA – 4.0

2S Persia, IA – 3.5

2SW Mondamin, IA – 3.5

4NW Okoboji, IA – 3.0

Wind dies down into Friday morning but areas of fog may develop
Dealing with the snow leftover from the winter storm
Heavy snow likely into Wednesday night before coming to an end early Thursday
