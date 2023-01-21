Hope for Sioux Center dome to provide economic opportunities

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) - Friday, the ribbon was cut a multi-million dollar sports complex in Sioux Center, Iowa, The American State Bank sports complex is a brand new domed athletic facility.

The goal is to make this facility a destination location for tournaments and other activities, which will drive the local economy, according to project leaders.

The New American State Bank Sports Complex is an $8 million dollar facility which used private and public money to create what some hope will expand tourism in Iowa.

“When you increase travel, or you increase population base, then those retail establishments, whether it’s lodging or you know, food establishments, certainly follow that,” Debi Durham Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority said. “One of the hopes for the new dome is families taking trips and vacations for tournaments and hoping they can spend money in the Sioux City community. "

“Tourism has big business in the state of Iowa, and certainly as the tournaments and they hope you’re going to see all kinds of activity, people traveling in, you know, for these sporting events. And that, obviously, is a great economic benefit for the community,” Durham said.

Dordt University worked together with the city of Sioux Center on the facility. Dordt athletics will practice there, and host a variety of sporting events, as well as travel tournaments, city leagues and other activities. Sioux Center leaders hope for even more growth.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make the community more attractive, both to shop in but also to live in,” Sioux Center Mayor David Krahling said.

Dordt University is also continuing to grow. Dordt President Erik Hoekstra says his school has seen enrollment numbers rise even with national numbers down.

“Dordt it is growing right now in 2012. We had about 1398 students this year at 1858 have grown by about 33% in a decade,” Hoekstra said.

While the ribbon cutting took place Friday, school leaders say the schedule is already filling up for the facility.

