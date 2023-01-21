ISP: An Audubon, Iowa man died in an accident near Manning, Iowa

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carroll County, Iowa (KTIV) An Audubon, Iowa man was killed in an accident Friday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol accident report.

The accident happened at Highway 141 and Eagle Avenue east of Manning, Iowa around 6:45 A.M.

According to the report, 34-year-old Michael Snyder died in the accident. The report indicated Snyder failed to yield at a posted stop sign and his Chevy Silverado collided with a Mack Athem Truck driven by a Manning man.

No other injuries were reported and the accident remains under investigation.

