Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb

Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians." (Royal Belgian Institue of Naural Sciences / University of Jaén)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - Archeologists have unearthed crocodile mummies from a tomb in Egypt.

They made the discovery during an excavation in 2019, near the city of Aswan.

The tomb contained five skeletons and five skulls of large crocodiles, dating back to before 304 B.C.

The crocodiles are thought to be from two different species.

Archeologists believe the remains were buried as part of a ritual honoring an ancient Egyptian god linked to crocodiles.

