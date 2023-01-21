Norfolk Fire Division battles building fire

Norfolk, NE (KTIV) The Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to a building fire around nine o’clock Friday evening. The fire was reported around the 1600 block of S. 5th Street, according to a news release.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure and encountered heavy smoke and flames on the interior of the building.

It took approximately 25 firefighters and 8 apparatus about 90 minutes to control the fire and another 2 hours to overhaul the structure. NFD said it had trouble accessing building due to construction and fuel load.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no one was injured in the fire. The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Department, Madison County Sheriff, Hadar Fire, Battle Creek Fire, Nebraska Public Power District and Black Hills Energy.

