Norfolk Fire Division battles building fire

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Norfolk, NE (KTIV) The Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to a building fire around nine o’clock Friday evening. The fire was reported around the 1600 block of S. 5th Street, according to a news release.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure and encountered heavy smoke and flames on the interior of the building.

It took approximately 25 firefighters and 8 apparatus about 90 minutes to control the fire and another 2 hours to overhaul the structure. NFD said it had trouble accessing building due to construction and fuel load.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no one was injured in the fire. The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Department, Madison County Sheriff, Hadar Fire, Battle Creek Fire, Nebraska Public Power District and Black Hills Energy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography
DCSO Responds to 2 car Accident
Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responds to a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 9
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus
SCCSD names finalists to Superintendent Position
Sioux City Community Schools announces finalists for Superintendent

Latest News

SportsFource Extra Week 5 Part 3
SportsFource Extra Week 5 Part 3
SportsFource Extra Week 5 Part 2
SportsFource Extra Week 5 Part 1
South Dakota state lawmakers converse on the House floor following contentious debate on a...
House Republicans delay vote on “workforce housing” bill