Omaha Zoo’s elephant calves celebrate first birthdays

Young elephants at the Omaha Zoo celebrate their first birthdays
Young elephants at the Omaha Zoo celebrate their first birthdays
By Erin Hartley
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a big party down at the Henry Doorly Zoo Saturday.

The youngest elephants, Eugenia and Sonny, celebrated their first birthdays.

They were treated to birthday cake boxes made out of cardboard and paper mache and filled with hay and produce.

The young calves were born just three weeks apart last year.

“It’s been amazing having the two of them together and around the same age,” says elephant keeper Madeleine Mullen. They love playing together, that’s their favorite activity. They have grown immensely. Eugenia was about 181 lbs at a week old, Sonny was around 200 lbs at a week old. Now Eugenia is 730 lbs and Sonny is around 800 lbs.”

Kiki is Eugenia’s mom and Claire is Sonny’s mom, but they share Callee as their father.

“They’re both babies but they look similar already, but I think Eugenia is going to take after Kiki in the face a little bit and Sonny has Callee’s eyes,” says Mullen.

The Zoo is also expecting two more calves to be born; one in February and the other in August. The Omaha Zoo has one of the largest African Elephant herds in the country.

“African Elephants were recently classified as endangered species in the last year, so it’s been really fantastic to be contributing to the worldwide population, also to the zoo’s population. The species survival plan is really emphasizing elephants who are on the ground, so we’re really excited to be contributing four babies within two years,” says Mullen.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe started to help Siouxland fire victims.
Update: GoFundMe established for Walthill, Nebraska family who lost their home to a fire
ISP: An Audubon, Iowa man died in an accident near Manning, Iowa
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography
Central Lyon's Reece Vander Zee finds an open lane to the hoop in the Lion's win over MOC-Floyd...
SportsFource Extra: A Friday Fiesta
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Latest News

LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the...
No one injured in overnight Harrisburg fire
Wayne State’s Jordan Janssen makes Wildcat history becoming all-time leading scorer after a career-high day
All-around effort from Briar Cliff women leads to 18-point win over College of Saint Mary
Dew City Musketeers rock a new look on their way to a 4-1 victory over Lincoln
Kevin Negaard playing catch
Wanna Have A Catch reaches goal