Overnight fog and possible freezing fog in the morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In central and eastern Siouxland, we’ve had a bit of reduced visibility because of the fog that has lingered throughout the daytime hours.

As we head into tonight, dense fog will be possible across Siouxland, especially in central and eastern Siouxland. Our lows will sit in the mid-teens with winds remaining light and variable.

Sunday, we have the possibility of seeing a bit of freezing fog, mostly before the 9 am hour. We could see a bit of clearing as the day progresses, but partly cloudy skies will stick with us for the afternoon. Highs will sit in the mid 20s.

Sunday night, temperatures will drop into the low to mid-teens with partly cloudy skies overhead.

As we start the work week, we could possibly see a few flurries and light snow showers in northwestern and north central Siouxland in the morning hours on Monday. A cold front will pass through in the afternoon hours followed by drier and cooler air. Winds will shift to the west and pick up as through the afternoon. Highs for the day will top off in the lower 30s.

Monday night will feel cooler with winds blowing out of the west between 5-15 mph. Lows will sit in the mid-teens.

The clouds will be pushed off to the east and we will be left with mostly sunny skies for our Tuesday. High will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Will cloudy skies return, and will it get cooler as the week goes along? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

