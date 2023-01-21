Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a Kroger grocery store. (Source: WMC)
By Stephanie Douglas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say they are investigating an attack on a woman at a grocery store.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a woman was walking with security to her car at a Kroger grocery store, located about 20 minutes outside of downtown, when she was attacked Thursday night.

WMC reports the suspect demanded the woman’s purse. She tried to get away but fell.

Police said the thief pushed the security guard and kicked the woman in the head multiple times before running away from the scene.

A few grocery shoppers said they have safety concerns after the incident.

“This kind of has me constantly watching over my shoulder, making sure that I’m OK,” Joyce Murry, a Kroger shopper, said.

Another shopper, who did not want to be identified, said she no longer felt comfortable shopping by herself.

Kroger shared a statement following Thursday’s incident:

“At Kroger, safety is our top priority for customers and associates. The purpose of our third party, uniformed security officers is to serve as a deterrent to criminal activity and help make the store a safe environment for customers and associates.”

Authorities did not immediately share the condition of the victim or the security guard.

Memphis police urged anyone with further information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus
DCSO Responds to 2 car Accident
Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responds to a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 9
SCCSD names finalists to Superintendent Position
Sioux City Community Schools announces finalists for Superintendent

Latest News

Storm Lake Fire Department launches new software to more effectively serve the community.
President Joe Biden walks from St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church after attending Mass in...
Lawyer: DOJ searched Biden home, found classified documents
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Storm Lake Fire Department utilizing new technology to serve the community.
Storm Lake Fire Department utilizing new technology to serve the community
FILE - White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House