Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Ja Morant at half

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and Sharpe motioned toward Brooks.

Morant walked toward Sharpe at his courtside seat before center Steven Adams stepped in front of him.

Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, also got involved in the conversation before security at Crypto.com arena separated everyone.

Sharpe, 54, yelled “I bet you won’t!” at Tee Morant as security guards tried to break things up.

Sharpe and Tee Morant talked to security in the tunnels at the arena before returning to their seats when the second half started. They hugged at the end of the third quarter.

___

