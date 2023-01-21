SportsFource Extra: A Friday Fiesta

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday brought a full slate of high school basketball games across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota with down to the wire matchups happening all across Siouxland.

Final Scores:

Boys Basketball Scores:

Bishop Heelan 77 SC North 44 F

SC East 93 CBTJ 37 F

SC West 60 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 45 F

Central Lyon 75 MOC-Floyd Valley 65 F

Lawton-Bronson 83 River Valley 26 F

Dakota Valley 73 Tri-Valley 52 F

Hartington CC 46 Wayne 45 F

Winside 48 Wausa 35 F

Hinton 72 Harris Lake Park 55 F

CBAL 55 Le Mars 43 F

Western Christian 70 Spencer 39 F

Wynot 57 Plainview 48 F

Vermillion 76 Garretson 46 F

Yankton 58 Roosevelt 47 F

Rock Valley 68 Sibley-Ocheyedan 52 F

Ponca 76 Walthill 47 F

West Lyon 86 Sheldon 47 F

Westwood 82 MVAOCOU 35 F

Laurel-Conc.-Col. 44 Battle Creek 36 F

Girl’s Basketball Scores:

S.C. East 94 CBTJ 22 F

MOC-FV 44 Central Lyon 68 F

Spirit Lake 58 Cherokee 63 F

Elkhorn Valley 57 Creighton 31 F

Hinton 65 Harris-Lake Park 35 F

Omaha Nation 67 Homer 57 F

West Monona 45 Kingsley-Pierson 63 F

Norfolk Catholic 46 Lutheran N’east 41 F

Westwood 77 MVAOCOU 47 F

SE Valley 37 Newell-Fonda 80 F

Kearney 49 Norfolk 31 F

Sioux Center 69 Okoboji 39 F

Wynot 42 Plainview 34 F

Emmetsburg 40 Pocahontas Area 47 F

Lawton-Bronson 46 River Valley 57 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 71 Rock Valley 34 F

S.C. West 44 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 53 F

West Lyon 63 Sheldon 26 F

Omaha Gross Catholic 55 South Sioux City 49 F

Hartington CC 56 Wayne 47 F

Elgin/Pope John 41 West Holt 40 F

Wausa 49 Winside 34 F

