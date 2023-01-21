SportsFource Extra: A Friday Fiesta
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday brought a full slate of high school basketball games across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota with down to the wire matchups happening all across Siouxland.
Final Scores:
Boys Basketball Scores:
Bishop Heelan 77 SC North 44 F
SC East 93 CBTJ 37 F
SC West 60 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 45 F
Central Lyon 75 MOC-Floyd Valley 65 F
Lawton-Bronson 83 River Valley 26 F
Dakota Valley 73 Tri-Valley 52 F
Hartington CC 46 Wayne 45 F
Winside 48 Wausa 35 F
Hinton 72 Harris Lake Park 55 F
CBAL 55 Le Mars 43 F
Western Christian 70 Spencer 39 F
Wynot 57 Plainview 48 F
Vermillion 76 Garretson 46 F
Yankton 58 Roosevelt 47 F
Rock Valley 68 Sibley-Ocheyedan 52 F
Ponca 76 Walthill 47 F
West Lyon 86 Sheldon 47 F
Westwood 82 MVAOCOU 35 F
Laurel-Conc.-Col. 44 Battle Creek 36 F
Girl’s Basketball Scores:
S.C. East 94 CBTJ 22 F
MOC-FV 44 Central Lyon 68 F
Spirit Lake 58 Cherokee 63 F
Elkhorn Valley 57 Creighton 31 F
Hinton 65 Harris-Lake Park 35 F
Omaha Nation 67 Homer 57 F
West Monona 45 Kingsley-Pierson 63 F
Norfolk Catholic 46 Lutheran N’east 41 F
Westwood 77 MVAOCOU 47 F
SE Valley 37 Newell-Fonda 80 F
Kearney 49 Norfolk 31 F
Sioux Center 69 Okoboji 39 F
Wynot 42 Plainview 34 F
Emmetsburg 40 Pocahontas Area 47 F
Lawton-Bronson 46 River Valley 57 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 71 Rock Valley 34 F
S.C. West 44 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 53 F
West Lyon 63 Sheldon 26 F
Omaha Gross Catholic 55 South Sioux City 49 F
Hartington CC 56 Wayne 47 F
Elgin/Pope John 41 West Holt 40 F
Wausa 49 Winside 34 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.