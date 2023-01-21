Storm Lake Fire Department utilizing new technology to serve the community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Storm Lake Fire Department has launched new software to help keep the community safe.

Community Connect is new software that allows the department to see helpful information provided by residents or businesses.

It provides people in the community an option to share vital details about their homes or businesses that could save lives.

“It gives us access to information we may not otherwise have. Let’s say your grandmother lives with you, she’s disabled has mobility issues. She live is on the 3rd floor in the northwest corner bedroom, if for some reason, you’re not home or you’re incapacitated there’s a fire or another emergency, we’re going to have that information and we can end up pulling people specifically to that area,” said Storm Lake Fire Chief, Glen Schlesser.

That’s just one example of how this software can be helpful.

It allows the user to provide access codes, location of gas and water lines, pets that live in the residence, and much more.

The upgrade in software will help serve Storm Lake and surrounding areas.

“So far, we have about 100 residents and businesses that have enrolled this far, and obviously we are trying to expand that. That’s open to anybody that resides in the city of Storm Lake, the city of Truesdale, the city of Lakeside, Washington, Grant, and Hayes townships, and rural areas of Buena Vista County,” said Schlesser.

Chief Schlesser said all of the information provided is guarded by bank level encryption and is safe.

If you live in the areas that can utilize the software you can find a link on the city’s website or the fire departments social media page, which you can find links to in this story on here.

The software first launched at the beginning of the year.

