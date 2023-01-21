Walthill, Nebraska family loses their home to a fire

Walthill, Nebraska (KTIV) A Walthill, Nebraska family lost their home to a fire early Friday morning according to the Walthill Fire Chief Mark English. The fire happened at 309 S. Taft Streets.

The chief said one of the residents heard a pop and then discovered a fire in the kitchen. Five adults and a child escaped safely but a few pets perished, English said.

When fire departments arrived, the home was fully engulfed and English said an electric problem in a range above the stove likely caused the fire. The Winnebago Fire Department assisted Walthill fighting the fire.

