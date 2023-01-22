All-around effort from Briar Cliff women leads to 18-point win over College of Saint Mary

By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - 12 different players scored points contributing to the Briar Cliff women’s dominant performance over the College of Saint Mary, with 32 points coming from the bench.

Final College Basketball Scores:

WOMEN:

Briar Cliff 73 College of Saint Mary 55 F

Morningside 84 Mount Marty 59 F

Concordia 65 Northwestern 55 F

Dordt 90 Midland 43 F

Iowa State 64 Kansas 50 F

South Dakota 70 Omaha 63 F

Minnesota Crookston 74 Wayne State 72 F

MEN:

Wayne State 91 Minnesota Crookston 62 F

Morningside 90 Mount Marty 57 F

Northwestern 79 Concordia 65 F

Dordt 102 Midland 64 F

Oklahoma State 61 Iowa State 59 F

Ohio State 93 Iowa 77 F

Penn State 76 Nebraska 65 F

South Dakota 84 Omaha 68 F

