All-around effort from Briar Cliff women leads to 18-point win over College of Saint Mary
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - 12 different players scored points contributing to the Briar Cliff women’s dominant performance over the College of Saint Mary, with 32 points coming from the bench.
Final College Basketball Scores:
WOMEN:
Briar Cliff 73 College of Saint Mary 55 F
Morningside 84 Mount Marty 59 F
Concordia 65 Northwestern 55 F
Dordt 90 Midland 43 F
Iowa State 64 Kansas 50 F
South Dakota 70 Omaha 63 F
Minnesota Crookston 74 Wayne State 72 F
MEN:
Wayne State 91 Minnesota Crookston 62 F
Morningside 90 Mount Marty 57 F
Northwestern 79 Concordia 65 F
Dordt 102 Midland 64 F
Oklahoma State 61 Iowa State 59 F
Ohio State 93 Iowa 77 F
Penn State 76 Nebraska 65 F
South Dakota 84 Omaha 68 F
