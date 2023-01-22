Breaking News: The Spencer Fire Department battles large fire

Spencer, Iowa (KTIV) The Spencer Iowa Fire Department is battling a large fire at this hour. Not a lot of information is available at this time but a member of the fire department did confirm they are battling a blaze in a large structure at the 200 block of West Grand Avenue. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

You can see the fire on KTIV’S Spencer Towercam:

