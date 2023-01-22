Breaking News: The Spencer Fire Department battles large fire

Firefighters battle building fire in Spencer, Iowa
Firefighters battle building fire in Spencer, Iowa
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer, Iowa (KTIV) The Spencer Iowa Fire Department is battling a large fire at this hour. Not a lot of information is available at this time but a member of the fire department did confirm they are battling a blaze in a large structure at the 200 block of West Grand Avenue. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

You can see the fire on KTIV’S Spencer Towercam:

Towercam link

