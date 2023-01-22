Dace bridge to open next week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Dace Avenue bridge in Sioux City will open in under a week after a closure this summer.

The re-opening is temporary, however, as the contractor the city hired to complete the job couldn’t get it done before winter set in. Sioux City Engineer Gordon Phair says supply chain issues made a specific type of steel unavailable until later in the project.

The city agreed to pay $125,000 to get the bridge back open on a temporary basis, which could occur as soon as Wednesday next week.

”So we then looked into a change order to just put in some gravel as a temporary basis until spring when the thought leaves the ground. And then we can go in there pour the concrete. So we decided to go ahead with that,” said Phair.

The bridge itself is concrete, but a roughly 70 feet leading up to the bridge will remain gravel, for now.

”So it will be a substandard road for the next few months. Just till it warms up. When it warms up, we’ll be able to close the bridge down again to take out that gravel and pour the new concrete and finish off the barriers,” said Phair.

Once the ground frost lifts and the bridge is closed again, the contractor will have 30 working days to ultimately finish the project.

