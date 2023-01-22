Dace bridge to open next week

The Dace Avenue Bridge will reopen next week.
The Dace Avenue Bridge will reopen next week.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Dace Avenue bridge in Sioux City will open in under a week after a closure this summer.

The re-opening is temporary, however, as the contractor the city hired to complete the job couldn’t get it done before winter set in. Sioux City Engineer Gordon Phair says supply chain issues made a specific type of steel unavailable until later in the project.

The city agreed to pay $125,000 to get the bridge back open on a temporary basis, which could occur as soon as Wednesday next week.

”So we then looked into a change order to just put in some gravel as a temporary basis until spring when the thought leaves the ground. And then we can go in there pour the concrete. So we decided to go ahead with that,” said Phair.

The bridge itself is concrete, but a roughly 70 feet leading up to the bridge will remain gravel, for now.

”So it will be a substandard road for the next few months. Just till it warms up. When it warms up, we’ll be able to close the bridge down again to take out that gravel and pour the new concrete and finish off the barriers,” said Phair.

Once the ground frost lifts and the bridge is closed again, the contractor will have 30 working days to ultimately finish the project.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus
DCSO Responds to 2 car Accident
Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responds to a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 9
SCCSD names finalists to Superintendent Position
Sioux City Community Schools announces finalists for Superintendent

Latest News

Storm Lake Fire Department launches new software to more effectively serve the community.
Storm Lake Fire Department utilizing new technology to serve the community.
Storm Lake Fire Department utilizing new technology to serve the community
Walthill, Nebraska family loses their home to a fire
Nebraska State Patrol responds to more than 400 weather-related incidents