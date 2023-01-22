Dew City Musketeers rock a new look on their way to a 4-1 victory over Lincoln

By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Musketeers switched things up on the ice Saturday night showing fans a first look at the ‘Dew City’ Musketeers.

The Musketeers rocked new Mountain Dew jerseys as they hosted the Lincoln Stars. The jerseys were auctioned off at the end of the night with proceeds going towards Camp High Hopes, a local camp in Sioux City for children, teens, and adults with disabilities.

It was tied 0-0 at the end of the first period, but the Musketeers wasted no time to get things going in the second period. The Musketeers made some noise in front of the net with Ben Doran being right there in the slot to put the puck in the net for Dew City to jump out to a 2-0 lead.

In the third period, Ren Morque gets the puck and does not hold back rifling one to the back of the net. Dew City extending the lead to 3-0.

Ryan Conmy would add one more goal as the Dew City Musketeers pick up a big win final score 4-1.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus
DCSO Responds to 2 car Accident
Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responds to a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 9
SCCSD names finalists to Superintendent Position
Sioux City Community Schools announces finalists for Superintendent

Latest News

The Briar Cliff women break on "team" after a timeout.
All-around effort from Briar Cliff women leads to 18-point win over College of Saint Mary
Wayne State's Jordan Janssen goes to high-five his teammates after making history as the...
Wayne State’s Jordan Janssen makes Wildcat history becoming all-time leading scorer after a career-high day
Central Lyon's Reece Vander Zee finds an open lane to the hoop in the Lion's win over MOC-Floyd...
SportsFource Extra: A Friday Fiesta
Briar Cliff women's basketball head coach Brian Ortmeier addresses his team during a timeout in...
Chargers sweep Red Raiders in men’s women’s double header