Dew City Musketeers rock a new look on their way to a 4-1 victory over Lincoln

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Musketeers switched things up on the ice Saturday night showing fans a first look at the ‘Dew City’ Musketeers.

The Musketeers rocked new Mountain Dew jerseys as they hosted the Lincoln Stars. The jerseys were auctioned off at the end of the night with proceeds going towards Camp High Hopes, a local camp in Sioux City for children, teens, and adults with disabilities.

It was tied 0-0 at the end of the first period, but the Musketeers wasted no time to get things going in the second period. The Musketeers made some noise in front of the net with Ben Doran being right there in the slot to put the puck in the net for Dew City to jump out to a 2-0 lead.

In the third period, Ren Morque gets the puck and does not hold back rifling one to the back of the net. Dew City extending the lead to 3-0.

Ryan Conmy would add one more goal as the Dew City Musketeers pick up a big win final score 4-1.

