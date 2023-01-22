At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at least 12 people, police said.(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left 12 people injured on Sunday morning.

According to Baton Rouge police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside The Dior Bar and Lounge. Officials said at least five victims were transported to a hospital by emergency crews.

Several others went to a hospital in personal vehicles.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, officials said.

Police did not release details about a potential suspect. A motive also remains under investigation.

Anyone who may know something that can help investigators is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe started to help Siouxland fire victims.
Update: GoFundMe established for Walthill, Nebraska family who lost their home to a fire
ISP: An Audubon, Iowa man died in an accident near Manning, Iowa
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography
Central Lyon's Reece Vander Zee finds an open lane to the hoop in the Lion's win over MOC-Floyd...
SportsFource Extra: A Friday Fiesta
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Latest News

FILE - Anti-abortion demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for...
Harris rallies against GOP push to roll back abortion rights
Jeff Zients, who served as coordinator of the COVID-19 response and counselor to President Joe...
AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest in California
FILE - An abortion rights protestor, center, uses a megaphone as anti-abortion demonstrators...
Women’s marches to draw thousands on 50th anniversary of Roe
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine