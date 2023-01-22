Wayne State’s Jordan Janssen makes Wildcat history becoming all-time leading scorer after a career-high day

By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Wayne State College fifth-year senior Jordan Janssen knew what was on the line heading into Saturday’s game against Minnesota Crookston.

Janssen was just 10 points away from becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Knowing that history could be made, the Wildcats went to Janssen early and often in the game as he scored 10 straight points. It all led up to the 16:12 mark of the first half when Janssen leaped in for a basket to make him the all-time scoring leader at 1,943 points at the time, breaking the previous school record of 1,942 points held by Grady Hansen. Hansen played for the Wildcats from 1979-83.

Janssen was already the Wildcats all-time leading rebounder, and now adds all-time leading scorer to his polished resume as well.

He also dropped a career-high 32 points on this historical day helping lead to a 91-62 win for the Wildcats.

