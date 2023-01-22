Widespread freezing fog tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The dense fog advisory put in place Saturday evening expired at noon today, however, we have another night of dense fog and widespread freezing fog in store for us tonight.

Tonight, will be a bit chillier with lows in the lower teens. Widespread freezing fog can be expected after midnight. Winds will remain light tonight around 5 mph.

We can expect the fog to linger into Monday morning. Winds will finally pick up as the day goes along, blowing out of the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. This will help clear the fog out of our area. Temperatures will be a bit warmer tomorrow. Highs can be expected in the low to mid 30s.

Monday night lows will sit on the chilly side once again in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tuesday will be another cloudy day with highs in the lower 30s. Lows on Tuesday night will drop once again into the mid-teens.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue to be a theme into Wednesday. Our highs on Wednesday will be a little cooler in the upper 20s.

Can we expect even more of a cool down in the upcoming week? I’ll have all of the details tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10.

